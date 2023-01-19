Two charged, one sought in shooting

Jan. 18—VALDOSTA — Two victims who were injured in in a Jan. 3 shooting incident have been charged with aggravated assault, while police are searching for a third suspect.

At 1:49 p.m., Jan. 3, police headed for the 1700 block of Williams Street after receiving 911 calls about gunshots, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Dispatchers were told by callers that one subject who had been shot was being taken to the hospital. Officers were told that another person who had also been shot was in a yard in the 1800 block of Slater Street.

Police found a 16-year-old boy in the Slater Street yard with a gunshot wound; they performed first aid until EMTs arrived and took the teen to South Georgia Medical Center.

At the hospital, police found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound, police said. Both teens were treated and released.

Witnesses told police the teens were near an occupied vehicle and sitting in the roadway at the 200 block of East Alden Avenue when they heard the gunshots and saw the teens running south on Williams Street; the vehicle left the area, police said.

With the help of the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle was found within hours, police said.

Detectives determined the 18-year-old and the 16-year-old were talking to subjects who had been in the vehicle when at least two handguns were fired; the 18-year-old was shot in the arm while the 16-year-old was shot in the leg, police said.

The 18-year-old is charged with felony armed robbery, two counts of felony aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, while the 16-year-old is charged with felony armed robbery — party to the crime and two counts of felony aggravated assault-party to the crime, police said.

Detectives have warrants out for a 16-year-old girl on two counts of felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and felony possession of a firearm by a minor, police said. Her whereabouts are unknown.

Police ask anyone with information on this case to call the Investigations Bureau of the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.