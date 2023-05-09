Two charged with organized crime, money laundering, prostitution at 11 massage parlors in 4 counties

Two people associated with a massage parlor in Burien have been arrested and charged with organized crime, money laundering, and ten charges of promoting prostitution, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Jing Emtage and Gerald Allan Emtage were arrested May 2 after a two-year-long organized crime and money laundering investigation.

According to a media release, the investigation began in Jan. 2021 after a complaint from a community member about a massage parlor in Burien.

The original complaint alleged prostitution and other suspicious behavior at the massage parlor.

The investigation uncovered nine different massage parlors in four different counties - Benton, King, Snohomish and Skagit.

Detectives served 11 warrants at multiple locations and seized over $600,000.

Twenty-three victims were also rescued.

Jing and Gerald Emtage were booked into the King County Jail.

Their next court date is scheduled for May 11.







