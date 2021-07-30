Two charged in Pine Avenue attack

Jul. 30—Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force, have arrested two men in connection with a brutal assault outside a mini-mart in the 900 block of Pine Avenue on Tuesday night.

Patrol officers arrested and charged Eddie Thomas, 22, of the Falls, on Tuesday with second-degree assault for his role in the attack.

On Wednesday morning, task force agents and officers identified and located a second suspect, Quennel Jordan. Jordan, 37, who investigators say has been living in the Falls for about eight months, but is a native of New Jersey. He reportedly fled from the scene of the assault before patrol officers arrived.

He was found at a Ninth Street apartment building, just off of Pine Avenue, and attempted to flee from the task force agents and officers. Jordan was taken into custody and charged with one count of second-degree assault in connection with the mini-mart attack.

Patrol officers said they responded to the mini-mart at around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday after multiple reports of a fight at that location. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 34-year-old male victim laying on the ground near some gas pumps.

Officers said they man was "motionless and unresponsive." The victim was transported by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, where he was listed in stable condition on Thursday night with multiple facial fractures.

Detectives said that they were able to determine that after beating the victim into unconsciousness, Thomas and Jordan continued to assault him as he lay on the ground. Witnesses said the victim was "having his head stomped" by his attackers.

In addition to the Pine Avenue attack, detectives said they have tied Jordan to at least two other violent assaults and a drug possession and sales investigation.

Jordan faces a single count of first-degree assault in connection with a July 19 attack in the 600 block of Ninth Street. Detectives said that Jordan attacked a 62-year-old man with a baseball bat in that incident.

Story continues

His victim remains hospitalized.

Jordan is also charged with fifth and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of narcotics stemming from an investigation that began when he was arrested on June 15.

In that incident, Jordan is accused of hitting a 53-year-old man over the head, with an unidentified object, in the 700 block of Eighth Street. He has been charged with second-degree assault in that incident.

Jordan is currently being held in the Niagara County jail in lieu of $60,000 bail.