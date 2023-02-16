Two charged after police report finding 180 grams of meth

Feb. 15—MANKATO — A Mankato man and Waseca woman face felony drug sale charges after police reported finding 180 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle they were in Monday.

Robert Eugene Zuehlke, 42, and Brookelyn Christine Glackler, 22, were charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Mankato police officers reported receiving a call about a man and woman screaming and yelling at each other in a car Monday, according to a criminal complaint. An officer stopped the vehicle and ran their information, reportedly finding out Glackler had an active warrant for her arrest in Nicollet County.

The two told the officer their argument was verbal rather than physical, according to the complaint.

The officer said he saw an apparatus for smoking meth visible in the back seat, leading to a search. The vehicle reportedly also had baggies, smoking pipes, vials of suspected THC oil, suspected leaf marijuana in a baggie, a snorting pen, Narcan, nine pills marked "M and 30," and baggies with a white substance and crystal substance inside.

The white substance field tested positive for meth and weighed in at 180 grams, according to the complaint. The quantity led the officer to include it was for sales rather than personal usage.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola