Two charged in prostitution bust in Scranton

Oct. 10—Scranton police arrested a woman Saturday in a prostitution sting and soon had the man who drove her around in handcuffs.

Officer Kevin Sweeney of the department's Street Crimes Unit posed as a customer on a website geared toward prostitution and reached an agreement with a woman — soon identified as Seadera May Wilson, of Boston, Massachusetts — to exchange sex for money.

They agreed to meet around 3:45 p.m. When the time came, she was detained. She admitted planning to engage in prostitution, police said.

However, officers did not just arrest Wilson. They also charged the man driving the Chevrolet Malibu in which she arrived.

That man, Carlton Gray, of Brooklyn, New York, acknowledged he drives Wilson around to earn money. He allowed the police to search his cellphone and officers said they found messages suggesting they were earning money from Wilson prostituting herself.

Later at police headquarters, Wilson told officers they travel from city-to-city together. Gray drives in exchange for sexual favors.

Gray, 35, is charged with promoting prostitution, as well as possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wilson, 25, is charged with similar offenses.

Both are jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. They have preliminary hearings scheduled Oct. 18.

