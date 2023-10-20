Two charged after protest at drone factory

Two people have been charged after a van was allegedly driven at a gate during a protest at a drone factory in Leicester.

Campaign group Palestine Action held a demonstration at UAV Tactical Systems in Meridian Business Park, Braunstone Town, on Wednesday.

Leicestershire Police said they were called to the factory at around 07:50 BST.

The force said several vehicles, including a police vehicle, were damaged during the protest.

A suspect, aged 22, of Wembley, has since been charged with two counts of common assault, one count of causing criminal damage and four counts of causing criminal damage to a motor vehicle.

A 27-year-old, of Manchester, has been charged with two counts of common assault, one count of causing criminal damage, four counts of causing criminal damage to a motor vehicle and obstructing police.

The pair are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later on Friday.

A 60-year-old woman, from Shropshire, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

She has since been bailed for the completion of police inquiries.

