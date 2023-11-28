Two charged after pursuit through two counties; stolen handgun recovered

Nov. 28—Two people were arrested Saturday afternoon after leading an Indiana State Police trooper on a pursuit in Fulton and Marshall Counites, according to a press release from the Indiana State Police Peru District.

The arrest also led to the recovery of a handgun stolen from Michigan.

Around 3:23 p.m., Trooper Jarod Sheetz was patrolling U.S. 31 in Fulton County when he located a Toyota passenger vehicle that was previously reported to be traveling northbound on U.S. 31 without a rear tire. When Sheetz attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the juvenile driver fled at high speeds. This led Sheetz on a pursuit through Fulton and Marshall County roadways, reaching speeds of approximately 104 miles per hour.

The pursuit continued north on U.S. 31 to 13th Road in Marshall County, where deputies had set up tire deflation devices across the roadway. The Toyota struck the devices and two tires were deflated. The juvenile ultimately lost control of the car and crashed into the median near U.S. 31 and the Lincoln Highway overpass.

Both the juvenile and a passenger, identified as 18-year-old Emmanuel Luna of Michigan, were taken into custody without incident. No injuries were sustained from the crash.

A subsequent search of the Toyota revealed a handgun that returned stolen out of Michigan. Further investigation revealed that the juvenile did not have a license. Luna was incarcerated at the Fulton County Jail and the juvenile was released to their parent. The name of the driver will not be released due to them being a juvenile.

As a result of the pursuit and ensuing investigation, the juvenile was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, a Level 6 Felony; Theft of a Firearm, a Level 5 Felony; Reckless Driving in a Highway Work Zone, an A Misdemeanor; and Reckless Driving and Operator Never Licensed, both C Misdemeanors. Luna was charged with Theft of a Firearm, a Level 5 Felony.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. Sheetz was assisted by officers with the Indiana State Police Bremen Post, Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Plymouth Police Department, Argos Police Department and Lyons Towing.