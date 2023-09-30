Two charged in rape-related assault

Sep. 29—Charges have been filed on both the accused rapist of a 19-year-old woman and his assailant in a disturbance Wednesday afternoon on East 32nd Street.

Capt. William Davis said officers responding to a reported assault in progress at the address found Angel Gonzales, 29, of Joplin, injured on the ground after having been assaulted by Bobby J. Haught, 24, of Joplin.

Davis said Gonzales was arrested and charged with second-degree rape when officers learned that Haught had assaulted him for raping a 19-year-old woman the previous day. Gonzales was treated at the scene by emergency medical technicians before being taken in for booking at the Joplin City Jail.

A warrant subsequently was issued for Haught, charging him with third-degree assault. Court records did not show that the warrant had been served by late Friday afternoon.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.