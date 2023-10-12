Two charged in relation to high-end bike thefts

Oct. 12—MANKATO — A Mankato man and Iowa man face felony charges related to the theft of high-end bicycles, one valued as much as $7,000.

Nathaniel Mark Thompson, 38, of Mankato, and Taylor Mitchel Spence, 33, of Mason City, Iowa, were charged with felony receiving stolen property on Oct. 6 in Blue Earth County District Court. Thompson was also charged with two additional felonies for drug sales and possession.

A criminal complaint states Mankato police started investigating the theft of five bicycles valued at a combined $26,250 from an attached garage and shed on Oct. 1. Other bike-related gear was missing, as were two pairs of boots.

Police conducted surveillance on Thompson and Spence on Oct. 5, according to the complaint, and observed them riding some of the bicycles. They arrested the men and recovered three of the bicycles valued at $7,000, $5,000 and $5,750.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

A search warrant used on Thompson's vehicle turned up a jacket with more than 32 grams of methamphetamine in a pocket. Baggies and a digital scale were under the driver's seat, the complaint states.

Thompson and Spence have initial hearings in their cases set for Oct. 19.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola