Two charged in road rage incident on I-81

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men are being charged after a road rage incident on Interstate 81 that ended with a milkshake thrown in a driver’s face.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 11 around 2:20 p.m., a road rage incident occurred on the I-81 exit ramp of Exit 184 (River Street).

Wyoming Area teacher arrested on corruption of minors charges

Police say a driver walked up to other occupants in another vehicle and began yelling about being cut off, then smashed the rear windshield with an unknown object.

At one point a man in the car threw a milkshake at the driver, troopers noted.

State police have charged the following two men for the incident;

Terrence Conklin, 39, of Dickson City, has been charged with criminal mischief

Anotnothy Cantafio, 18, from Dunmore, has been charged with harassment

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.