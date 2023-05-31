Two charged with robbery, burglary of man accused of assaulting child

Two men were charged with the robbery and burglary after confronting another man accused of assaulting a child in Great Falls.

Terry Leroy Brasda, 53, and Lawrence Matthew Brasda, 31, each face felony charges of robbery and aggravated burglary and misdemeanor theft for an alleged incident involving Brayden Jeffery Schott, 21, who faces a felony charge for an alleged prior assault of a 2-year-old boy.

The following information was obtained from charging documents. The defendants are all considered innocent until proven guilty.

Great Falls police responded to a disturbance around 11:15 p.m. on Monday, with one caller saying a woman could be heard screaming for help and another reporting a gunshot on the 1400 block of 36th Avenue Northeast.

Police saw Schott walk out of an apartment bleeding from the face upon arrival, with a woman and two children ages 4 and 2 exiting as well.

Schott told police, according to the affidavit, that two men knocked on the door and entered the apartment, asking Schott who he was before one reportedly said, “I heard you like hurting kids.”

The men, later identified as Lawrence and Terry Brasda, allegedly assaulted Schott. After the assault, one of the men reportedly further threatened Schott if another assault were to occur, saying he would "bash (Schott's) head in."

Schott then reportedly went to his room and came back with a 9mm pistol, resulting in a struggle with Lawrence and Terry for the gun. Schott told police the gun fired during the struggle before he passed out. The woman in the apartment told police that she told Schott to retrieve the gun after Terry Brasda refused to leave, and Lawrence Brasda had taken her cell phone when she attempted to call the police. She also said that Terry left with the pistol following the alleged incident.

Terry and Lawrence face up to 40 years in prison on both robbery and aggravated burglary charges as well as a $500 mine for misdemeanor theft.

In a later interview, Schott allegedly told police that over the weekend a 2-year-old boy came out of his room three times after being put to bed and was screaming. Schott reportedly said he put his hand over the boy’s mouth and slapped him on the left side of his face in an attempt to get the boy to listen to him.

Schott faces up to a 10-year sentence for the assault on a minor charge.

Two men have been charged with the robbery and burglary of another man accused of assaulting a child in Great Falls.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Two charged with robbery, burglary of man accused of assaulting child