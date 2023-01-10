Two charged in robbery and murder of man in Broward, deputies say

Two men are accused of robbing and killing a man in a Broward community Monday night, deputies said.

Samuel Johnson, 32, of Lauderhill, and Israel Griffin, 29, of Opa-locka, face charges of murder, robbery with a firearm, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Before 7:15 p.m. Monday, Johnson and Griffin had robbed the unidentified man at gunpoint in the area of 5500 Southwest 41st Street in Pembroke Park, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Shots were fired between the three men, hitting them all, deputies said.

The victim was dead when Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived.

Johnson and Griffin were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.