Two charged with robbing store at gunpoint

Jul. 26—Two men were arrested early Friday morning near Fort Detrick after allegedly robbing a convenience store at gunpoint, police said.

Markel Demar Lyles-Smith, 24, of Rockville, and Jaleiqk Cortez Onley, 20, of Frederick, are accused of robbing a convenience store in the 200 block of Amber Drive.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday, city police responded to the convenience store for a report of a commercial robbery. Two men had stolen an undisclosed amount of money, city police spokesman Allen Etzler said.

Once at the scene, city police and the Frederick County Sheriff's Office began searching the area. They spoke with an employee who was in the store during the robbery and a witness who identified the suspects.

A deputy from the sheriff's office observed a "suspicious vehicle" leaving the area with two people that fit the description of the robbers, police said.

At around 12:35 a.m, police stopped a vehicle about a mile from where the robbery took place, a police press release said. The two people in the vehicle were identified as Lyles-Smith and Onley.

Lyles-Smith allegedly had 45 grams of crack cocaine and a 9mm black Beretta 92-FS handgun.

Police said a female dropped Lyles-Smith and Onley off near the convenience store. She was told to wait in the car while the two men were supposed to buy marijuana for her. Lyles-Smith and Onley then allegedly robbed the store and came back to the vehicle, police said.

Lyles-Smith was charged with 10 counts of drug, robbery and firearm charges, according to online court records. Onley was charged with one count each of armed robbery and conspiracy of armed robbery.

They are both being held without bail, the release said. No attorneys were listed for either man in online court records.

Currently, there are no charges against the female, Etzler said.

