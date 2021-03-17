Two charged in Schenectady shootout that left man hospitalized; Injured man faces attempted murder count

Mar. 17—Shares0FacebookTweetEmail

SCHENECTADY — Two men face charges in an early Friday shootout in Schenectady that left one man hospitalized, authorities said.

The hospitalized man, identified as James R. Mason, III, 26, of Saratoga Avenue, Waterford, now faces the most serious charge filed, attempted murder, officials said.

The other man, the one who Mason is accused of firing at, faces a weapons count, officials said. That man was identified as Tysharon Walker, 22, of Troy. He was uninjured.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. March 12 at Steinmetz Homes, according to allegations filed in court and Schenectady County prosecutor Kyle Petit.

Authorities responded there and found Mason suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Petit said.

The investigation determined that both Mason and Walker fired at each other in the incident, Petit said. Investigators, however, determined that Mason had been the initial aggressor and that Walker fired back in self-defense, the prosecutor said.

That determination led Mason to be charged with second-degree attempted murder and for no charge related to firing back for Walker, Petit said.

Police charged Mason Tuesday at Albany Medical Center, where he remained hospitalized, Petit said.

Though the investigation determined no charges were warranted against Walker for firing back, he was charged related to possessing the weapon itself, Petit said. He faces one count of criminal possession of a firearm, a felony. He was charged Wednesday morning.

In addition to the attempted murder count, Mason also faces one count of first-degree criminal use of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree attempted assault.

Mason was arraigned and ordered held. Walker was released to appear in court later.

