Two charged after search of Hill Section home turns up heroin, cocaine and firearms

Jun. 14—Lackawanna County detectives arrested two people after finding drugs and a gun with an altered serial number during a search of their Scranton home Friday, authorities said.

Lakeam Griem, 45, and Monica Martinez, 42, 807 Quincy Ave., each face drug and weapons counts, as well as child endangerment charges because detectives said a 14-year-old boy also lived in the home, according to a criminal complaint.

Throughout June, authorities investigated Griem and conducted controlled purchases of drugs before applying for a search warrant on his home and 2011 Jeep Liberty.

On Friday, detectives kept watch on his home and pulled over Griem and Martinez as they left Quincy Avenue. According to the complaint, Martinez said there were drugs inside their home.

Inside 807 Quincy Ave., detectives said they found 262 grams of synthetic marijuana, commonly known as "spice," eight grams of cocaine and 106 bags of suspected heroin. Detectives also found tablets of ecstasy, oxycodone and about 116 grams of marijuana. The drugs will be sent to a state police crime laboratory for analysis, according to police.

Authorities also found a Ruger 9mm handgun with its serial number obliterated, along with a loaded .32 caliber revolver and handgun ammunition. Griem is barred from possessing a firearm because of a prior guilty plea to felony drug charges.

Griem is in the Lackawanna County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. Martinez was released on $15,000 unsecured bail. Both are scheduled for a preliminary hearing June 24.

