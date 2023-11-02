Two charged in separate alleged knife attacks against juveniles

Nov. 2—A Johnstown man and a Somerset woman have each been charged in separate alleged knife attacks on juveniles.

Savannah Dawn Trout, 29, of Somerset, is accused of assaulting and trying to stab a juvenile on Saturday at a home in the 1200 block of Village Way.

The alleged victim told police Trout grabbed him forcefully in the home, scratching his arm.

When he went into the kitchen, she grabbed him again, and he told her she was "drawing blood" on his arm, the criminal complaint says.

Trout grabbed a kitchen knife and lunged at the boy, saying, "I'll show you broken skin," the court paper said.

The boy was cut on his hand while deflecting the attack, police said.

The other alleged attack occurred on Monday when Andrew Hamilton, 35, of Johnstown, confronted a juvenile boy at a home in the 200 block of Sell Street.

The alleged victim provided police with a video of the incident that shows Hamilton lunging at the boy with a knife, court papers say.

Trout was arraigned Monday by District Judge Kenneth Johnson in Somerset and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of children. She was released on her own recognizance, with bail set at $20,000 if she fails to appear in court.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Nov. 21 in Johnson's court.

Hamilton was arraigned Monday by District Judge David L. Beyer in Ebensburg on charges of endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.

He was released on his own recognizance with bail set at $50,000 if he fails to appear in court. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in Beyer's court.

