Two charged for separate crimes

Apr. 22—Two people were recently charged with felonies in Pontotoc County District Court.

Cody Earl Boyles, 42, was charged April 20 with planning/attempting/or conspiring to perform an act of violence and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

Octavio Lopez Jr., 22, of Ada, was charged April 19 with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and assault and battery on a medical care provider.

Boyles' charges stem from a search of his residence in late March while he was incarcerated. The search reportedly produced grenades, a pipe bomb and items associated with making pipe bombs, according to the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Michael Walker requested a search warrant after becoming suspicious of one of Boyles' phone conversations at the Justice Center.

Sheriff John Christian said jail phone calls are monitored and recorded, and inmates are aware of that fact prior to making phone calls.

Walker said while listening to a jail phone call made by Boyles to a female, he overheard Boyles talking about having "stuff" in the middle of his couch under the cushion that he wanted the female or another person to "hold down." Boyles also reportedly told her that he had firearms that he wanted to sell.

"An automatic firearm had recently been seized from (Boyles') vehicle as well," Walker said in a report. "(Boyles) had recently been investigated for making threats towards a (Sulphur) school official due to a name mix up. (He) is a convicted felon and has a criminal history of narcotic sales and use."

Walker was granted the search warrant and served at Boyle's residence, located in the 700 block of W. 24th Street in Ada.

"Upon arrival at the residence, three individuals were located in a vehicle outside the residence in the driveway and two individuals were located inside the residence," Walker said. "Two of the subjects were arrested for unrelated warrants and the other three were released."

Walker said during the search, deputies located two grenades, one pipe bomb and another incomplete pipe bomb, along with items commonly associated with the making of pipe bombs.

"The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Division was contacted and responded to the scene," Walker said. "The explosive devices were removed from the home and deputies continued the search. There was additional evidence of someone manufacturing explosive devises. OHP removed the pipe bomb from the residence and transported the bombs to an undisclosed safe location and exploded the device."

Walker said deputies also located an M72 Law Rocket under a couch. He said upon further inspection it was determined that it had already been fired.

"Deputies located firearms, automatic firearm parts, gillie suits, a police scanner, a ballistics vest, lots of tactical gear, narcotics, evidence of distribution and manufacturing of narcotics, drug paraphernalia and equipment for check fraud. Charges are expected to be filed by the District Attorney's Office as well as from ATF."

Walker said agencies assisting the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office were Ada Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police and Mercy EMS.

Lopez's charges resulted from an incident where he reportedly slashed his father's face with a, then forced a standoff between himself and police.

The incident occurred in late March inside a residence in the 400 block of W. Fifth St. in Ada.

According to an Ada police report, Lopez's mother said he was upset over some food and other items in his house he said were not working.

The mother and Lopez's father were visiting their son's residence with some food when Lopez became irate and chased his father with a knife, she said.

"(The mother said the father) was getting away when Lopez started towards her with the knife," the report read. "(The mother said the father) came to her aid and that is when (Lopez) cut his father's face."

Police responded and attempted to speak with Lopez, but he locked himself inside the house, according to the report.

"Ada police officers contacted Lighthouse Mental Health and spoke with a mental health professional who said they were sending a licensed professional counselor to the location to speak with (Lopez) in an attempt to help officers get him out of the house," the report read. "The LPC spent about 30 minutes trying to get (Lopez) to speak with them. The more anyone tried to talk to (Lopez), the more agitated he became."

Members of the Ada Police Department's tactical team arrived on scene, as well as members of the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office tactical team.

After Ada police obtained an arrest warrant for Lopez, the PCSO tactical team deployed "CS gas" into the house, according to the report.

"A short time after the gas was put into the house, (Lopez) came out the front door and ran to the west," the report read. "Officers reported (Lopez) came out of the house carrying a pole, a knife, and some other items."

Police said Lopez fled on foot and after a short chase and struggle with officers, he was taken into custody.

"(Lopez) was being checked by Mercy EMS personnel when he pulled out his feeding tube," the report read. "(Lopez) was then transported to Mercy Hospital by Mercy EMS where the feeding tube was replaced and then (he) was transported to Pontotoc County Justice Center where he was booked for (suspicion of) assault and battery with a dangerous weapon."