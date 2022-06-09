Two charged in separate Oxford shootings

Jun. 8—OXFORD — Oxford police responded to two separate shootings within an 11-hour period, Wednesday ... one of them fatal.

One woman has been charged with murder. In the second shooting, a man was charged with aggravated assault.

Police spokesman Breck Jones said officers first responded to the 2900 block of South Lamar Boulevard at 12:15 a.m. on June 8 for a possible gunshot victim. The responding officers found the victim and a suspect. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Alexandria Griste, 29, of Oxford, was taken into custody and charged with first degree murder. She was carried before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial appearance and is being held in lieu of a $1,000,000 bond.

Around 10:45 a.m., police were called to the 300 block of Dede Drive where a person had been shot in the leg. While officers offered medical assistance to the victim, other officers canvassed the area and found two persons of interest.

Michael Burt, 69, of Oxford, soon became a suspect in the investigation and a weapon was recovered at a nearby residence. Burt was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center. During his initial appearance, bond was set at $75,000.

