Two charged with shooting at others in separate incidents

Two individuals − Adam LeeWarren Brady, 22, of Beaver Falls, and Nikki Marie Simon Jr., 50, of Burgettstown, Washington County – are each charged with aggravated assault for reportedly firing a gun at others in separate incidents.

Brady is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment, one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and six counts of simple assault.

Court papers state at 9:03 p.m. June 6, police were called to a residence on 14th Street in Beaver Falls for a report of numerous gunshots being fired.

When police arrived, two individuals,who The Times will not identify, said they were sitting on the porch when they heard four to six gunshots going off, with bullet strikes later visible to the residence and pieces of bullet fragments found at the scene.

Police later interviewed a third individual, who the Times will not identify.

Court papers state a black Suzuki Sidekick was driving to the residence in a slow manner when an individual, later identified as Brady, displayed a firearm and discharged it in the third individual’s direction.

Brady is currently lodged in the Beaver County Jail on $250,000 monetary bond.

Simon is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Court papers state at approximately 9:36 p.m. June 8, state police were called to a residence on Red Dog Road in Hookstown for a reported domestic incident.

When police arrived, Simon reportedly told police she and the minor were arguing, and the minor shot themselves with a BB gun in the neck.

Court papers state the minor told police Simon shot them, with a handgun, through the bathroom door while it was closed, striking them in the back of the head with the round/shrapnel.

Court papers further indicate police observed a spent shell casing on the coffee table in the living room area, blood inside the bathroom, and a bullet hole in the bathroom door.

Simon is currently lodged in the Beaver County Jail on $1 million monetary bond.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Beaver County Times. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Two charged with shooting at others in separate Beaver County incidents