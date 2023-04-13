Two charged in sophisticated Windsor Locks home burglary

Apr. 13—Windsor Locks police have arrested two Massachusetts men in a home burglary that they believe is part of an operation that targeted particular victims and used sophisticated methods, such as WiFi jammers that defeat home video surveillance systems.

BURGLARY CASE

DEFENDANTS: Enrique Santiago, 37, of Springfield; Matthew Colon, 31, of West Springfield.

MAJOR CHARGES: First-degree burglary for Santiago; conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary for Colon.

STATUS: Both free on bond.

Charged in a burglary on Green Manor Terrace that was reported to police at 12:24 a.m. May 20 are Enrique Santiago, 37, of Springfield and Matthew Colon, 31, of West Springfield.

An affidavit by Windsor Locks Detective Sgt. Jeffrey Lampson indicates that there is at least one other suspect, who hasn't been charged.

Santiago is suspected of being one of the burglars who went into the Green Manor Terrace home. He is facing charges that include first-degree burglary, second-degree larceny, related conspiracy counts, stealing a firearm, and first-degree criminal mischief. He is free on $150,000 bond.

Colon is suspected of giving the burglars information but not participating in the break-in. He is charged with conspiring to commit two crimes, first-degree burglary and second-degree larceny, and is free on $100,000 bond.

Ironically, despite evidence that the burglars used a WiFi jammer, police were able to disrupt the crime and collect key evidence because one of the victims' surveillance cameras worked, enabling them to report from New York that intruders were on their property.

During a dog track the night of the burglary — and subsequent investigation — police found burglary tools and stolen items that appeared to have been jettisoned during hurried flight from responding police.

The items found during the dog track included a WiFi jammer, screwdriver, bolt cutters, and a pry bar, all in a black backpack found on a neighboring property, and a portable two-way radio found on another neighboring property, according to Lampson's affidavit.

During a neighborhood canvass three days after the burglary, another neighbor turned over gloves found in a shed that hadn't been there the day before the burglary.

DNA testing of the gloves produced an "offender hit" to Santiago from a DNA database, the sergeant reported.

Santiago declined to speak to police. His lawyer explained that he feared one suspect was a threat to his life, Lampson wrote.

But the lawyer passed on information about a group of "overlapping friends," the sergeant added. One of them was said to drive a black sedan, be the son of a man who runs a remodeling business in West Springfield — and to have coordinated the burglary.

One of the victims quickly recognized those characteristics as belonging to Colon, a co-worker of his at a homecare company in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, who he said had been to his house numerous times.

When police asked Colon if he knew anyone who lived in Windsor Locks, there was about a 15-second pause and Colon appeared nervous — but finally identified the burglary victim as a friend of his, Lampson reported. He quoted Colon as saying during that interview that someone "wheeled him in" to revealing that the couple who lived in the house would be away for the weekend.

Lampson's affidavit in the Colon case lists nine items of circumstantial evidence that he contends point to Colon as a conspirator in the burglary.

