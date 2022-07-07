Two charged in South Windsor burglary

Jul. 7—SOUTH WINDSOR — Two East Hartford residents were arrested Wednesday after a burglary at a Joseph Lane home.

Kendel M. Jones, 50, and Jessica R. Ortiz, 39, both from East Hartford, were charged after an incident where police say a neighbor reported hearing glass smash.

Police say the neighbor also saw someone later identified as Jones leaving in a car at a high speed. Jones was detained after his vehicle was located by police officers.

Police say they found Ortiz at the house where the incident occurred, and it was discovered she had a severe cut on her wrist.

Police say Ortiz was treated at Hartford Hospital and later released into police custody. She told police she was a house cleaner at the residence and was attacked by Jones with a knife.

Police say an investigation quickly determined that Ortiz cut her wrist on broken glass and that Jones brought her to the residence to commit a burglary.

Jones and Ortiz were charged with third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal mischief, and criminal attempt to commit larceny, as well as illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension and interfering with an officer.

Jones and Ortiz were both held in custody on $30,000 bond and were to appear in Manchester Superior Court this morning.

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.