Two charged in St. Paul New Year’s Eve shooting that critically injured boy, 10

As a woman made a video with her children to celebrate the New Year, gunshots came through the window of their St. Paul home and critically wounded her 10-year-old son, according to newly filed charges.

Prosecutors charged a man and woman with attempted murder in the New Year’s Eve shooting in the Frogtown neighborhood.

The boy’s mother had a harassment restraining order against a former next-door neighbor, though the order hadn’t been served on him. She described him as “a neighborhood nuisance” and, although he’d moved out, “he continued to return causing trouble and threatening the residents” of her home, the criminal complaint said of what she reported.

The former neighbor said he’d make sure the woman and her family had to move out since he’d had to, the complaint continued.

One of the people charged, Kelci Marie Meyers, is a cousin of the former neighbor and she also lived with him. The other, Morris Robert Chie Ryan, is in a relationship with Meyers, according to police.

Meyers, 28, told investigators she hadn’t talked to her cousin since they moved out and said there was no reason for her to return to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue on Dec. 31. Investigators “asked if she called the shots during this incident” and Meyers shook her head “no,” the complaint said.

Ryan, 26, told police he didn’t “really recall what he did on New Year’s Eve.” He said he’d stayed in and watched YouTube videos at his mom’s house in New Hope. When police asked if he was in a relationship with Meyers, Ryan said he wasn’t comfortable answering questions and requested a lawyer, the complaint said.

Police arrested Meyers and Ryan Wednesday at her address in Hastings. The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged each of them Thursday with aiding and abetting intentional attempted murder, not premediated; first-degree assault; and drive-by shooting toward an occupied building.

The boy, who’d been playing with Legos shortly before he was shot, was taken to Regions Hospital “with a life-threatening injury and acute blood loss,” the complaint said. He had a gunshot wound to his abdomen that punctured his bladder, small intestine and bowel before exiting his buttock.

In the video the boy’s mother had been making, she could be seen dancing with her son and other children to music playing in the background, the complaint said. She was talking to the camera when four gunshots rang out and the video ended.

Attorneys weren’t listed for Meyers and Ryan in court files as of Friday morning.

