Two charged in stabbing death of Brownsville man

Jul. 24—Two days after a Brownsville man was found dead on Illinois Avenue in east Brownsville, Cameron County sheriff's deputies arrested two people charged with the killing.

Veronica Posas, 41, and Joshua Ramirez, 31, are accused in the stabbing death of Luis Vera Gonzalez. His body was found Wednesday at Illinois Avenue and Milam Road east of Brownsville, the Cameron County Sheriff's Department said in a media release.

People doing their morning walk found the body and contacted the sheriff's department.

During the investigation into Vera Gonzalez's death, authorities were able to obtain collaborating evidence that linked Posas and Ramirez to his death, the release stated.

The duo was arrested Friday, and each charged with one count of capital murder. Both remain in custody at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito Saturday evening.

Posas bond was set at $3 million. No bond was set on Ramirez, jail records indicate.