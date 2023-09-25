Two charged with stealing $65K from their Somerset County employer

Two men have been charged with stealing more than $65,000 from their former South Bound Brook employer.

Carlos R. Escobar, 38, of North Plainfield, and Ciro A. Saenz-Puentes, 44, of New Brunswick, were arrested on theft and forgery charges, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald said.

The two were charged after an investigation by detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigation Unit and the South Bound Brook Police Department.

The investigation was initiated after the owner of the contracting company discovered an impropriety in company funds, McDonald said.

The investigation found that the duo allegedly stole blank checks belonging to their employer, forged the checks, and then cashed them for unauthorized purchases estimated at $65,156.02 from September to December 2022.

Both were arrested at the prosecutor's office without incident. They were released pending a Superior Court hearing.

Escobar and Saenz-Puentes were each charged with third-degree theft by deception, third-degree forgery and third-degree uttering a false document.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigation Unit at 908-231-7100 or the South Bound Brook Police Department at 732-356-0087 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

