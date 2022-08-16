Two charged with stealing copper from construction site of new homeless services center

Aug. 16—Two Portland residents are facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing copper and tools from the construction site of the city's new homeless services center.

The suspects were first spotted by a man who told police he saw two people leaving the construction site at 654 Riverside St. just after 11 p.m. Monday. Officers responding to the call heard noises coming from a nearby section of the Portland Trails trail system and found Edward Demers, 42, and Chayne Markie, 23, pushing wheelbarrows loaded with copper from the construction site, Maj. Robert Martin said.

Soon after, an officer checking on nearby businesses found a pickup truck that belongs to Markie in the parking lot of Waste Management that had several battery-powered tools in the bed. Martin said police determined that the tools belong to the company working at the construction site.

Police estimated the value of the copper at $20,000 and the tools at $8,500.

Markie and Demers were arrested for burglary, felony theft, criminal mischief and refusal to submit to arrest. Markie also was charged with violating conditions of release. They were taken to Cumberland County Jail.