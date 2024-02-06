Two charged with stealing items from department stores

Feb. 6—WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township criminally charged two women when they returned to the same department stores after previously stealing merchandise.

Melissa Enid Rosado-Delrio, 37, of Bryam Township, N.J., and Jasmine Rosado, 33, of New York City, N.Y., were arrested during a traffic stop after loss control officials at TJ Maxx and Target reported suspicious shoppers on Saturday, according to court records.

During the traffic stop, police located items inside their Jeep Cherokee that were stolen from TJ Maxx on Jan. 31, court records say.

Rosado-Delrio was charged with felony retail theft for stealing $1,300 in merchandise from TJ Maxx and Rosado was charged with stealing merchandise from Target on Feb. 13, 2023.

Rosado-Delrio and Rosado were released after posting $10,000 and $3,000 bail, respectively, following their arraignments b District Judge David Barilla on Sunday.

According to the criminal complaints:

Rosado-Delrio entered TJ Maxx on Jan. 31 and placed Breville conventional oven, a Brevrille blender and a Breville espresso maker in a shopping cart. Rosado-Delrio left the store without paying for the items that totaled $1,300, the complaints say.

After surveillance pictures were posted on the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department's Facebook page, a loss control officer at Target noticed Rosado-Delrio was inside Target with another woman, identified as Rosado, on Saturday.

Rosado was wanted for stealing earbuds and three hard drives from Target on Feb. 13, 2023, the complaints say.

Rosado-Delrio and Rosado left Target and drove to the Arena Hub Shopping Center where they entered TJ Maxx.

A police officer waited outside and conducted a traffic stop when Rosado-Delrio and Rosado left TJ Maxx, eventually finding the Breville merchandised stolen on Jan. 31 in their Jeep, the complaints say.