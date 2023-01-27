Two charged in Tansi shed burglary

Jan. 26—A man and woman living in the Lake Tansi area have been charged with the Jan. 2 burglary and theft from a storage shed and some of the items stolen have been recovered.

The man, according to reports, is on probation.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested the pair on Jan. 12.

Shawn Brian Sammons, 50, Apache Trail, is charged with burglary, theft of property, alteration of serial number(s), possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lana Rene Arthur, 58, Arapaho Trail, is charged with burglary, theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia. The addresses are in the RV park.

On Jan. 2, an Apache Trail resident notified sheriff's deputies a storage unit had been broken into and that an electric lawnmower, four-drawer tool box, leaf blower, extra batteries and two metal art pieces were missing.

Entry had been made by prying open a window and pry marks and damage were also found on the door, according to Deputy Jacob Moore's report.

Deputies continued the investigation and on Jan. 12 went to a residence in the 100 block of Apache Trail to make contact with suspects in the case.

While talking with Sammons, deputies learned he was on probation from Blount County on a narcotics conviction and as a probationer, was subject to search.

Inside the residence, drug paraphernalia was recovered indicative of narcotics use, the report states. Also found were two rifles — one with the serial numbers removed.

In a storage shed on the property deputies recovered the lawn mower and a trash can that had been taken in the burglary along with hand tools. Other evidence was seized, leading to the suspects being charged.

Sammons was placed under $20,000 bond and Arthur under $7,000 bond. Both are to make appearances in General Sessions Court.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com