Two charged after teen fatally shot at Hillsborough tobacco and vape store

Ashad Hajela
·1 min read

Hillsborough police charged two people Friday in the shooting death of a 19-year-old outside a tobacco and vape store.

Officers responded around 5:30 p.m. Thursday to reports of a fight at the Hillsborough Discount Tobacco and Vape shop on Hampton Pointe Boulevard.

During the fight, the 19-year-old from Mebane was shot. He was taken to Duke University Hospital, where he died.

Police have charged Doyle Edwards, 22, of Efland and Chase Torain, 21, of Cedar Grove in connection with the teen’s death.

Edwards was charged with felony first-degree murder, felony breaking and entering a vehicle, felony larceny of a firearm, misdemeanor simple assault and violation of a town ordinance for discharging a firearm within the town limits.

Torain was charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with the fight.

Edwards is being held in the Orange County Jail without bail, and Torain is being held on $500,000 bail.

Police are continuing to investigate, and more charges could be filed. Anyone with information should contact Lt. Davis Trimmer at 919-296-9525 or by email at tinyurl.com/33fxnkx7

