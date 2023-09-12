Two charged with trying to steal utility trailer

Sep. 11—Cumberland County sheriff's deputies responding to a report of individuals trying to steal a cargo trailer have arrested two persons in connection with the incident that occurred last week.

Charged with theft of property of more than $1,000 and vandalism of up to $1,000 are Alexander James Cooper, 21, Junior Cox Rd., and Derek Brandon Parrott, 38, Rye Woody Rd. In addition, Parrott is charged with simple possession of meth. The caller said someone was attempting to steal his neighbor's trailer, according to Deputy Perrianna Evans' report.

While en route, deputies received a second dispatch reporting the suspects had fled the area in a Jeep Cherokee in the direction of Potato Farm Rd. Evans wrote she spotted the Jeep turning abruptly onto Plateau Rd. and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Questioned individually, the two men gave conflicting statements about the trailer, with one claiming the two had permission to take the trailer. The owner of the property, however, told deputies he did not know the pair and had not given anyone permission to take the trailer.

The trailer, valued at $6,000 with contents valued at $1,000, was recovered. There was a reported $1,000 in damage to the trailer.

Bond for Cooper was set at $8,000, and bond for Parrott set at $15,500. Both are to appear in General Sessions Court at a later date.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com