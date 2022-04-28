Two charged with Tupelo car theft

Apr. 28—TUPELO — Two men allegedly caught attempting to steal a license plate have landed in jail on charges of car theft.

Tupelo police were called to a Barnes Crossing Road restaurant around 10:30 p.m. on April 26 for a report of a stolen car. The victim said while they were at work, someone stole their white 2014 Hyundai Accent.

Tupelo police spokesman Maj. Chuck McDougald said that as the officers were completing the stolen car report, there was another call of suspects stealing a license plate near the Salvation Army complex on Carnation Street.

On Carnation Street, officers found Jonathan Henry, 23, of Abbeville, and Timothy Hoosier, 21, of Tupelo, standing beside the stolen Hyundai which was now missing its license plate.

Henry reportedly fled on foot into a wooded area but was quickly located by police K-9 units and arrested without injury.

Both men were carried to the Lee County Jail and later charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle. During their initial appearances, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir set bond for each at $25,000.

