Two Charlotte murder suspects arrested at U.S. border, authorities say

Two murder suspects were arrested at the U.S. border Friday in connection with a killing of another man in an east Charlotte neighborhood last month, police said.

The men fled to Mexico after killing Juan Santiago-Flores, 24, on Milton Road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a statement announcing arrests on Monday. Officers found Santiago-Flores shot May 15 at about 1 a.m., and paramedics took him to the hospital, where he later died.

Erik Espino-Perez, 20, and William Espino-Perez, 25, were taken into custody while trying to reenter the U.S. at a regulated border crossing, CMPD officials said Monday. It is not clear which port of entry they were arrested at.

The FBI and Customs and Border Protection helped local police.

Police charged both men with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling and attempted murder.

