Two Cheboygan County deputies awarded medals of valor

Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont (center) awarded Deputy Jon Hutchison (left) and Deputy Neil Simmons (right) with the Medal of Valor for their actions in a February incident. Hutchison also received the Purple Heart for being injured while responding to the call.

Two Cheboygan County Sheriff's deputies were recognized for going above and beyond in their duties to protect and serve during a medal ceremony on July 20.

“I am proud of all the team members of the sheriff department, and especially proud of two of them today for their dedication to the public they serve for taking the necessary action under the oath they swore to uphold,” said Cheboygan County Sheriff Dale Clarmont.

On Feb. 10, 2022, deputies Jon Hutchison and Neil Simmons were dispatched to a residence for an unknown domestic violence call.

"These types of calls are some of the worst we face in law enforcement and train for the hardest. It is the unknown that we in law enforcement have to make sure we are prepared for and Deputies Hutchison and Simmons were prepared,” said Clarmont.

More: Cheboygan deputies attacked by man wielding hatchet, assailant shot dead in incident

After arriving on scene at a residence in Ellis Township, the deputies made a forced entry together into the residence to protect a mother and child inside.

“Upon entering the residence they faced an ambush situation. Deputy Hutchison suffered injury during this attack by a man wielding a hatchet but was able to neutralize the deadly threat facing them. Deputy Simmons quickly provided aid to Deputy Hutchison while ensuring the scene stayed secured,” said Clarmont.

Over 70 members of law enforcement and their families attended the medal ceremony. At the ceremony, Clarmont gave special thanks to the wives and families of Hutchison and Simmons.

“Without the unwavering support of our families this job would be that much more difficult, so a thank you to all of you,” he said.

More: Michigan State Police close investigation into officer involved shooting

Clarmont then presented the Medal of Valor to Hutchison and Simmons.

“The Medal of Valor is the highest medal presented in law enforcement for actions above and beyond, and to both of them it is well deserved. There is no doubt in my mind not only did you two work together to ensure your safety but also the safety of the victims inside that residence,” said Clarmont.

Story continues

Clarmont then presented the Purple Heart to Hutchison.

“For your actions above and beyond, not knowing what you are facing, but facing it nonetheless with heroic effort and with injury inflicted to you, you were still able to take necessary action to stop the threat. Therefore, for the first time in the history of the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, I award you the Purple Heart,” said Clarmont.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Two Cheboygan County Sheriff's deputies receive medal of valor