Two cheerleaders shot after trying to get into the wrong car at Elgin H-E-B

A man has been arrested after two cheerleaders were shot Monday night at an H-E-B parking lot in Elgin after accidentally trying to get into the wrong car. One was treated at the scene and another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers identified Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr. as the subject, took him into custody and charged Rodriguez with a third-degree felony of deadly conduct.

Police said they received a call Tuesday at 12:15 a.m. that multiple shots were fired around 1080 East U.S. Highway 290.

Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr. has been charged with deadly conduct in connection to a shooting incident in Elgin that wounded a Round Rock cheerleader.

While officers were responding to the scene, they received another call regarding a shooting within the 800 block of State Highway 95 North, which is about two miles away from the first call. The police determined that the two incidents were related.

The investigation is ongoing and additional or enhanced charges may be filed, according to a press release.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas cheerleaders shot after trying to enter the wrong car at H-E-B