Two Chicago cops shot in Lawndale, both hospitalized in fair condition

Two Chicago police officers were shot early Friday at a restaurant in Lawndale, the department said.

They were both taken to area hospitals in fair condition, and a man is in custody, according to a police statement.

The officers were at a restaurant in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard about 3:30 a.m., when one of the officers saw a man drop a handgun to the ground, police said. The man picked up the gun and shot at an officer standing near him.

A second officer, inside a police car, was also shot, police said. One of the officers was shot in the leg, and the other had a graze wound to the head, the statement said.

Responding officers placed a man in custody Friday morning, and a weapon was recovered, police said.

Police are investigating, the department said.

Chicago police Superintendent David Brown was expected to give an update on the shooting Friday at 9:30 a.m.