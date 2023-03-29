Two Chicago men arrested for check thefts from Brown County businesses, may be linked to Greenville thefts

GREENVILLE - A series of mail theft complaints in Greenville led to the arrest of two Chicago men suspected of stealing dozens of checks from Brown County, the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Businesses in a Greenville industrial park started reporting the thefts in December 2022. More than $500,000 in checks left in mailboxes overnight on weekends were reported missing. The sheriff's office said the checks were then altered, duplicated and deposited through mobile deposits or ATMs into accounts throughout the United States.

But the thefts didn't just take place in Greenville, the sheriff's office said. Other law enforcement agencies in northeast Wisconsin were investigating similar incidents.

After authorities found "an associated vehicle" on Interstate 43, Darrell J. Edwards and Dionta Bratcher, both 28-year-old Chicago men, were stopped Feb. 5 in Manitowoc County. The sheriff's office said a search of their car uncovered more than 61 stolen checks worth more than $121,000, mostly stolen from Brown County-area businesses.

Bratcher and Edwards were arrested and held at the Manitowoc County Jail. The two men face multiple felony and misdemeanor charges from the Green Bay Police Department and the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities also believe Edwards and Bratcher may be part of a larger pattern of mail thefts throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. Additional suspects are at large and under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Whether any checks from Greenville had been recovered was not immediately clear.

Outagamie County Sheriff's Office urged residents to take checks to the post office and USPS drop-off mailboxes, sign up for informed delivery and install lockable mailboxes and security cameras in light of ongoing mail theft incidents.

Rebecca Loroff is a breaking and trending news reporter for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Contact her at rloroff@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Chicago men arrested in Manitowoc County for Brown County check thefts