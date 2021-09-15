Two Chicago men share $20M settlement for 23 years in prison for murder they say detective framed them for

The city of Chicago has agreed to settle with two men who claimed that a detective framed them for a 1993 murder.

Armando Serrano and Jose Montanez will split the $20.5 million lawsuit, approved by the Chicago City Council Tuesday, after spending 23 years behind bars.

The two men were convicted of killing 28-year-old Rodrigo Vargas, whose body was found in a parked van near a Chicago elementary school, based on the testimony of a heroin addict and jailhouse informant who told Detective Reynaldo Guevara that they confessed to him.

In 2004, the supposed witness recanted and said Guevara fed him the story in order to get a conviction.

“His entire account was fabricated based on facts fed to him by Detective Guevara,” Montanez’s lawyer, Russell Ainsworth, previously told CBS 2.

Serrano and Montanez were both released from prison in 2016 after an appeals court ruling found “profoundly alarming acts of misconduct” in their convictions.

Chicago has now paid out more than $60 million in lawsuits against Guevara, including $21 million to Juan Johnson and $17 million to Jacques Rivera, and dropped dozens of other cases for crimes tied to the now-retired detective.