Two Chicago police offers shot at eatery by guy who dropped gun

Two Chicago police officers were shot and wounded early Friday morning when a man who dropped a gun at an eatery picked it up and started firing.

A uniformed cop spotted the weapon fall at around 3:30 a.m. at a food stand on South Independence Blvd. and then the suspect grabbed it and “immediately opened fire, striking an officer who was standing near him,” according to a preliminary statement from the Chicago police department.

A second cop in a nearby squad car was also hit. Both officers were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and have non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police spokesman. One cop suffered a graze wound to the head, while the other was hit in the leg, police said.

“The officers are reported to be in fair condition and did not return fire,” according to the police statement.

The suspect is in custody and the weapon has been recovered. The two cops have been put on routine administrative duties for 30 days while detectives investigate the incident.