Chicago police officer shot and killed, another injured during traffic stop

One Chicago police officer was killed and another fighting for their life after being shot during a traffic stop on Saturday night, officials said.

Chicago Police Department 1st Dep. Supt. Eric Carter told a news conference that two suspects were in custody after the incident.

He said that the officers were fired upon while conducting a traffic stop and returned fire.

It was not immediately clear what precipitated the incident.

The violence took place in the city's West Englewood community, NBC Chicago reported.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Tom Ahern earlier confirmed the shooting in a tweet and said the officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

"It's a very sad and tragic day for our city," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "My heart aches for the loss of life."

Chicago has continued to struggle this summer with gun violence. Three people, including a 14-year-old boy, were killed and 17 people were injured in four separate shootings in a single night last month.