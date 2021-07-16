Two Chicago teenagers charged in alleged carjacking-turned-killing of elderly veteran

Two teenagers were charged in connection to the killing of a 73-year-old Marine Corps veteran who was beaten to death during an attempted carjacking in Chicago on Wednesday.

Keith Cooper was struck in the head by two individuals demanding his Hyundai SUV while he tried to run errands. He was transported to a hospital where he died of cardiac arrest.

On the same day, law enforcement nabbed Frank Harris, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile offender who was not identified due to his age, a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department told the Washington Examiner. Harris was charged with murder and vehicular hijacking, while the unnamed second suspect was charged with first-degree murder and attempted aggravated battery of an elderly victim.

MAN CHARGED IN SHOOTING OF TWO ATF AGENTS AND CHICAGO POLICE OFFICER

Frank Harris, 18, (Chicago Police Department)

Both were said to have fled the scene after the incident, though officers located them around 1 p.m.

Bystanders at the scene scared away the two alleged killers, thwarted the car theft, and stood with Cooper before paramedics arrived.

Keinika Carlton, Cooper's daughter, lamented the loss of her father, who served in Vietnam.

“This isn’t worth it. Someone loves this person, someone needs this person in their life,” she told reporters.

“I’ll remember his laugh. How he would love to tease me and his grandkids,” she added. “Like my daughter could have purple hair and he was like, ‘What’s that on your head?’ You know, stuff like that.”

His name was Keith Cooper, a 73-year-old Vietnam veteran who survived 2 combat tours.



Yesterday, just days before his 74 birthday, he was beaten in an attempted carjacking. He died after violent criminals attacked him, repeatedly punching him in the head.https://t.co/7VeeOHnUgQ pic.twitter.com/ff2qVTL6Ht — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) July 15, 2021

Carlton's husband, Curtis Carlton, wondered why the killers would victimize "a senior citizen."

Story continues

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“It was two guys preying on a senior citizen,” he added. “I’m just wrestling with that. I can’t fathom it. I can’t understand why you would try to do that.”

Cooper was a church volunteer and a member of a local bowling team, his family said. He grew up on Chicago's South Side.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Chicago, Crime, Veterans, Police, Law Enforcement

Original Author: Jake Dima

Original Location: Two Chicago teenagers charged in alleged carjacking-turned-killing of elderly veteran