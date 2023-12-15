Two Chicks and a Hammer to open Noblesville store

With their Indianapolis store closing and television show ending, Two Chicks and Hammer plan a new home makeover in Noblesville.

Mayor Chris Jensen said the stars of the Indy-based HGTV show “Good Bones,” plan to relocate their store to the suburb and do renovation projects in the city.

Mother and daughter owners Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk previously announced they would close their Bates Hendricks home goods store, Two Chicks District Co., at the end of the year.

And after eight seasons and more than 100 episodes, their popular television show also ended its run.

“They are looking to come somewhere in the heart of the downtown,” Jensen said. “I expect them to announce something early in the New Year.”

In a People Magazine article published online Thursday, the pair said they were approached by a Noblesville resident about opening a spot and looking for rehab opportunities. They visited the city and met with Jensen after attending his State of the City Address in October, and liking what they heard.

Jensen said he met with them a couple of months ago.

“We talked about downtown, the importance of authentic growth and how we preserve the historic core,” he said. “I think they liked what they heard and are excited.”

“They're interested in rehab projects and I think there are a lot of opportunities downtown,” he said.

The Two Chicks Indianapolis store, 1531 S. East St., sells small items, home decor and furnishings, with a bistro near the entrance.

“Good Bones” followed Starsiak Hawk, Laine and their team as they flipped homes on Indianapolis' south side, primarily in Bates Hendricks and Fountain Square and attracted over 21 million viewers in 2022.

They could not be reached immediately at the store for comment.

