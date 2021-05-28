Two children, 11 and 16, shot after argument escalated to gunfire in south Fort Worth

James Hartley
·1 min read

An 11-year-old and a 16-year-old were shot Thursday evening in far south Fort Worth following an argument, according to police.

The children were transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries after the incident in the 3700 block of Seven Gables Street.

Police said one of the victims was in an argument with another person that “quickly escalated” and resulted in the first victim being shot through the thigh.

They believe the bullet exited the first victim and struck the second, though police didn’t say where the second victim was hit.

Police did not identify which victim was involved in the argument and which was the bystander.

The incident is still under investigation and police said they do not have anybody in custody. Gun violence detectives have been notified.

Police said they do not know the age of the shooter and have not released any details about him or her.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

Recommended Stories

  • Is There a New Episode of Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Airing This Week?

    After spending much of 2020 taping his weekly HBO show from his home due to the coronavirus, Bill Maher returned to his L.A.-based studio last September — though with a limited studio audience and live guests who were kept at least six feet apart from one another. That same set-up continues for the 19th season of “Real Time,” which returned in mid-January and saw Maher hilariously booting Donald Trump from the White House. In a recent episode, the comedian even introduced viewers to a new segment that gives an inside look into the Republican party’s newly elected senators (more on that below). There is a new episode of “Real Time” this week on May 28. Maher is back in his usual time slot at 10 p.m. on Friday after an unexpected two-week absence because he tested positive for COVID-19. “‘Real Time’ production has taken every precaution following COVID CDC guidelines,” HBO said in a statement May 13. “No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time. The show will be rescheduled at a later date.” Also Read: Bill Maher: It Makes Perfect Sense That Christians Are Into QAnon (Video) In one of his first “New Rules” segments of 2021 on Jan. 21, Maher introduced a new class of Republican senators after sending off Trump, former VP Mike Pence and other members of Trump’s cabinet who left to make way for the Biden administration. And just in case you thought Maher has softened his opinion of Republicans now that Trump has left the White House, the segment was pointedly called “Hello, Douchebags.” “Republican restock douchebags with the efficiency of an Amazon warehouse,” Maher joked as he started the bit. “They churn out new crazy like the Hallmark Channel makes Christmas movies. So I thought it might be prudent moving forward if we took a moment at the beginning of the year to get to know the up-and-comers — the douchebags to keep an eye on. The new, fresh-faced, hate-for-profit, truth-bending opportunists that you’ll be cursing out for years to come.” In that spirit, Maher noted that Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, who expressed support for the seditious Capitol riot Trump instigated on Jan. 6, is “the far-right JFK with a little dash of KKK.” Maher also joked, “Washington insider says he’s among 2021’s most punchable faces.” Also Read: Bill Maher Could Barely Believe Marjorie Taylor Greene's Insane 'Jewish Space Lasers' Thing Is Real Other targets on Maher’s list included Rep. Madison Cawthorn, Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Lauren Boebert. He also ripped into Sen. Marjorie Taylor Green, calling her “the congresswoman who makes most people say, ‘How is she not a teacher from Florida who f—s her students?’ I don’t know, but holy s–t, is this lady crazy? She does not listen to lobbyists and special interests. No, she listens to microwaves.” Maher continued to book high-profile political guests in 2020, and recent episodes of “Real Time” have featured Al Franken, Adam Schiff, Bernie Sanders, Al Gore and Bill de Blasio. As is customary for Maher on “Real Time,” he doesn’t pull any punches when it comes to commentating on and satirizing policy decisions — in his last show of 2020, Maher ripped into both President Trump and Rudy Giuliani and their bungled attempts to convince the public that the 2020 election was somehow falsified or inaccurate. Maher joked that when a judge says “order in the court,” Giuliani typically responds with, “a Tanqueray and tonic!” Read original story Is There a New Episode of Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Airing This Week? At TheWrap

  • The complicated case of whether Trump helps the down-ballot GOP

    The complicated case of whether Trump helps the down-ballot GOP

  • Doctor who spent months in jail for growing marijuana to treat dying wife pardoned by Pennsylvania governor

    Pennsylvania legalized medical marijuana in 2016—two years after Dr Paul Ezell went to prison

  • Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her 2 children, ruled unfit for trial

    Lori Vallow Daybell, accused of killing her two children who went missing in Idaho, was ruled unfit for trial by an outside psychologist.

  • McConnell reportedly asks GOP senators to vote against Capitol riot commission as ‘personal favor’

    Senate Republicans likely to block bipartisan commission to investigate assault

  • Biden backs enormous Trump-era Alaska oil drilling project opposed by environmentalists

    In a move that shocked environmentalists, the Department of Interior defends a plan to extract hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil from Alaska’s National Petroleum Reserve

  • Apple hints at an interest in cryptocurrencies after posting a job ad for an 'alternative payments' manager

    The incoming manager will be responsible for striking new business pacts with "strategic alternative payment partners."

  • Woman in pair’s alleged killing spree in SC, Missouri charged with murder in York

    Suspect Tyler Terry and co-defendant Adrienne Simpson now are both charged with murder.

  • San Jose shooting: Eight victims identified as neighbours describe killer as ‘scary, mean’

    Neighbour of suspected gunman recalls how he yelled at him once and never responded to greetings

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

  • Travelers are heading South for Memorial Day, data show. Here are top destinations

    Did your city make the list?

  • Yellen says economic recovery likely to be 'bumpy'

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says that the economic recovery is going to be “bumpy” with high inflation readings likely to last through the end of this year. In testimony before a House Appropriations subcommittee Thursday, Yellen was asked about a big jump in prices reported last week, which showed consumer price index rising by 4.2% over the past year, the largest 12-month gain since 2008. Yellen said that the April price increase was the result of a number of special factors related to the economy opening back up.

  • Hong Kong electoral reform: LegCo passes 'patriots' law

    The electoral reform keeps "unpatriotic" figures from power and tightens China's grip on Hong Kong.

  • Authorities haven't confirmed Sarah Everard's cause of death, 11 weeks after her body was found in the woods near London: report

    Sarah Everard's body was found in a wooded area in Kent on March 10, a week after she disappeared while walking home from a friend's house in London.

  • Indy 500 winner Sato wants third race victory and a party

    Takuma Sato held out his fists and flashed his oversized 2017 and 2020 Indianapolis 500 championship rings that spend more time in safekeeping than as a daily accessory. The rings can be a bit much for a driver who still lives in an upstairs bedroom in the house of his long-time business manager in suburban Indianapolis. Uncomfortable, perhaps, at the oversized rocks, Sato jokes he can still squeeze a third championship ring on one more finger.

  • Bowen lawsuit thrown out. What does this mean for Zion Williamson and Duke?

    Evidence presented in Bowen case raised questions about Zion’s NCAA eligibility

  • Covid: Biden orders investigation into virus origin as lab leak theory debated

    US intelligence is divided on whether the virus came from a Chinese lab or animal-to-human contact.

  • America's return to normal includes mass shootings

    America's return to normal includes mass shootings

  • Black artists have a new vision for Tulsa. Can it heal old divides?

    As Tulsa, Oklahoma, commemorates the 1921 race massacre, a new generation is striving to own and understand that painful history. What can the country learn from its efforts? Part 3 of our podcast “Tulsa Rising.”

  • OnPolitics: Back-and-forth on infrastructure

    Republican senators leading infrastructure talks with the Biden administration released a nearly $1 trillion counteroffer Thursday.