Two children, 14 and 16, shot outside Tennessee apartments, police say

One man has been arrested and four more people are wanted for attempted murder after two children and a 19-year-old were shot at outside of an apartment complex in Dyersburg, Tennessee, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.

Dyersburg Police said the gunfire happened on Price Street around 9 p.m. on Friday, September 23.

Two teens, 14 and 16, and a 19-year-old walked out of the apartments when several people began shooting at them, according to police.

The three were able to flee in a car and then the two teenagers were taken to the hospital by another car, police said.

The 19-year-old was not injured in the shooting.

Police arrested Trouble Thomas, 20, for the shootings Sunday morning around 3 a.m. after they caught him on Harris Street.

Thomas has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Dyersburg Police said that 22-year-old Damarius Neal, 24-year-old Camron Hopkins and two 17-year-olds from Dyersburg are also wanted in connection to the shooting. They all have warrants for attempted first-degree murder out for their arrest, Dyersburg Police said.

Those four should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police. If you know where any of them are, Dyersburg Police urge you to call CrimeStoppers at 731-285-TIPS or the Dyersburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 731-288-7679

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: