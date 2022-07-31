Two children critically injured, driver arrested in wrong-way crash in Blauvelt

ORANGETOWN – Two children were critically injured Saturday after a wrong-way crash in Blauvelt, police said.

At least five people were injured in the three-car collision, which occurred at 12:37 p.m. at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Road, Orangetown police said.

A 6-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy were in critical condition at a hospital as of Sunday afternoon, police said.

The wreck took place when a 20-year-old man drove a 2001 BMW X5 the wrong way on Greenbush Road, police said. The man, a resident of the United Kingdom, was driving south on a one-way section of the street that is meant for northbound traffic, they said.

When he entered the intersection at Route 303 the man struck a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze that was heading north on Route 303 in the right lane, police said. The Chevrolet Cruze then hit a 2021 Dodge Challenger that was traveling north on Route 303 in the left lane.

Police said all occupants of the three cars were taken to local hospitals. They did not specify the conditions of the three drivers or say how many people were injured.

The BMW driver from the United Kingdom was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and leaving the scene of an incident with serious physical injury, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of second-degree reckless endangerment and reckless driving, police said.

The man was arraigned in Orangetown Town Court and taken to the Rockland County Jail on $25,000 bail.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 845-359-3700.

Orangetown police were assisted by the Rockland County Sheriff's Department, Rockland County District Attorney's Office, Rockland Paramedic Services, South Orangetown Ambulance Corps, Nyack Ambulance Corps, Nanuet Ambulance Corps and Piermont Fire Department.

