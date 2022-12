The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two children dead.

Police said it happened around 1:08 a.m. at Raines and Kirby.

MPD said a boy and a girl juvenile were pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect(s) were occupying a dark-colored sedan.

Call 901-528-CASH w/tips.

This investigation is ongoing.

