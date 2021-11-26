NORTH BRUNSWICK - Two children died after the vehicle in which they were passengers traveled on the wrong side of the highway Thursday evening and struck an Old Bridge police car, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

Two officers and a civilian in the police car were injured, the statement said.

The identities of the two children, the two police officers, the injured civilian and the driver of the other vehicle have not been released.

Because it is a fatal incident involving on-duty police officers, the state Office of the Attorney General is investigating.

According to the preliminary investigation, the incident occurred at about 11:35 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 130 .

The first vehicle was driven by a civilian driving on the wrong side of the highway and also contained the two children, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

The second vehicle was a marked Old Bridge Police Department vehicle driven by an Old Bridge police officer, and which contained a second Old Bridge police officer and a civilian.

The Office of the Attorney General is investigating the conduct of the officers involved in the collision, and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the conduct of any other parties that may be responsible.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Two children die in collision with Old Bridge police car in North Brunswick