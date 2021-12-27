Two children die from injuries in early morning fire in Utica

Two children died in an early Monday morning fire on the 1200 block of Thorn Street, Utica police reported.

The children were taken from the burning home by Utica Fire Department personnel and transferred to the St. Elizabeth and St. Luke campuses of the Mohawk Valley Health System but succumbed to their injuries, Utica police Sgt. Michael Curley said.

There were multiple other people inside the residence who were able to escape the fire.

The names and ages of the children have not been released by police at this time.

The initial call on the fire came in at 5:10 a.m. to the Utica Fire Department. Fire and police personnel still were at the scene several hours later.

Thorn Street is located between Lenox Avenue and York Street in West Utica.

Steve Howe is the city reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email him at showe@gannett.com.

