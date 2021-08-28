Police investigating death of two children in residential pool, Jackson County sheriff says

Police are investigating the deaths of two children under 3 years old after they were found unresponsive in a pool, according to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté.

Police were called out at 4:12 p.m. Saturday where a 1-year-old and 2-year-old were found in a residential swimming pool near Smart Road and Bob White Lane in Jackson County, Forté tweeted at 7:24 p.m.

Both children were transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead, Forté said in a previous tweet.

