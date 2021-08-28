Police investigating death of two children in residential pool, Jackson County sheriff says

Aaron Torres

Police are investigating the deaths of two children under 3 years old after they were found unresponsive in a pool, according to Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté.

Police were called out at 4:12 p.m. Saturday where a 1-year-old and 2-year-old were found in a residential swimming pool near Smart Road and Bob White Lane in Jackson County, Forté tweeted at 7:24 p.m.

Both children were transported to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead, Forté said in a previous tweet.

This story will be updated. Check back for details.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 9 people charged with improperly accessing thousands of Tennessee crash reports

    Last fall, officials first learned a former Memphis prosecutor’s employee had allegedly misused information. Newer documents show that eight other people were implicated, they accessed confidential information tens of thousands of times and they emailed reports to unauthorized people.

  • US airstrike kills IS members in Afghanistan

    Acting swiftly on President Joe Biden's promise to retaliate for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport, the U.S. military said it killed two members of the Islamic State group's Afghanistan affiliate with a drone strike. (Aug. 28)

  • ‘She died right in my arms’: Witness says little girl was victim of Kabul terror attacks

    Afghans have described the devastating scenes after a double suicide bombing at Kabul Airport, with one witness saying a young girl died in his arms.

  • Hurricane Ida poised for "potentially catastrophic" strike in Louisiana

    Hurricane Ida is rapidly gaining strength Saturday over the unusually warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and is predicted to hit southeastern Louisiana as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm on Sunday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center. Why it matters: This storm has the potential to cause catastrophic damage from high winds, nearly two feet of rain and up to 15 feet of storm surge inundation. New Orleans is likely to see significant impacts, including hurricane-force winds

  • Indictment accuses 2 officers of murdering Austin scientist

    Two Texas police officers, including one already under a murder indictment, were indicted Friday in the July 2019 shooting of an Austin scientist who neighbors reported as having a mental health crisis. A special Travis County grand jury indicted Austin police officers Christopher Taylor and Karl Krycia on murder and deadly conduct counts in the shooting death of Mauris de Silva.

  • Fort Worth gunman hit with bricks by crowd died from blows to his head, report says

    The medical examiner’s office made its ruling on a gunman police said was stoned to death. The case has been presented to the district attorney’s office for review

  • Former Professional Clown Charged in 30-Year-Old Cold Case Killing of Daughter

    Milwaukee County JailA man known for his work as “Silly the Clown” in southeast Wisconsin has been charged with the murder of his newborn daughter 30 years ago. Ronald Schroeder, 52, was taken into custody this week and charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of physical abuse of a child for the death of baby Catherine Schroeder in August 1991.The infant, not yet two months old at that time, was rushed to a hospital with what doctors determined to be shaken baby syndrome. Acco

  • Fort Worth phone store robbery led to discovery of $100 million conspiracy, feds say

    The investigation of a Fort Worth phone store robbery led to a much larger criminal conspiracy, officials say.

  • Armed man gets shot while trying to stop convenience store robbery in Grandview

    Police said the man drew a firearm and intervened when he noticed two people trying to rob the store.

  • Elizabeth Holmes plans to accuse a former Theranos executive of 'intimate partner abuse' during her criminal trial, with claims that he threw 'sharp' objects at her and controlled how she ate and dressed

    Newly released court documents outline how Holmes plans to direct alleged wrongdoings to Ramesh Balwani, who she said exercised control over her.

  • Woman fights back alleged robber in Downey - Video

    Dashcam video shows a woman fight back against another woman who allegedly tried to rob her in the parking lot of a Downey shopping center.

  • Girl found dead in Richmond neighborhood according to Crime Insider

    Girl found dead in Richmond neighborhood according to Crime Insider

  • 2 brothers arrested; bodies found buried in Illinois yard

    Police discovered two containers Saturday in a backyard in suburban Chicago, a few days after a man told investigators that the bodies of his mother and sister were buried there years ago. The man and a brother were also arrested, though no charges were filed while police try to confirm the identities of the remains, said Lyons Police Chief Tom Herion. The investigation began after officers were called to conduct a wellness check Thursday at the home in Lyons, 12 miles (19 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

  • Mountain lion killed after attacking child in California

    A mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy and dragged the child across his front lawn in Southern California was shot and killed by a wildlife officer, authorities said Saturday. The 65-pound (30-kilogram) mountain lion attacked the boy while he was playing near his house Thursday in Calabasas and “dragged him about 45 yards" across the front lawn, said Capt. Patrick Foy, a spokesman with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The boy suffered significant traumatic injuries to his head and upper torso but was in stable condition at a Los Angeles hospital, Foy said.

  • Criminal investigation against the Dodgers' Trevor Bauer filed with district attorney

    Pasadena police file a criminal investigation against Trevor Bauer to the L.A. County district attorney, who will determine whether to bring charges.

  • Jury convicts Colorado deputies in detox van death

    Jurors convicted Friday two former Colorado sheriff's deputies accused of causing the death of an intoxicated man by placing him on his stomach and squeezing him into a van to take him to a detox center. Former Boulder County sheriff's deputies James O'Brien, 52, and Adam Lunn, 39, were found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Demetrius Shankling, 23, in 2018, the Longmont Times-Call reported. O'Brien and Lunn had to press on the compartment door to close it, causing Shankling's leg to get wedged against the inside of the door, the affidavit said.

  • Nebraska fraternity suspended for alleged rape of 17-year-old

    The chapter of Phi Gamma Delta just finished a three-year suspension for a pattern of inappropriate conduct, including sexual harassment. Now, they're suspended for an alleged rape by a member.

  • Cuomo's last act

    If it wasn’t already clear what kind of person New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is, his last act in office says all you need to know: He reportedly abandoned his dog, Captain, at the executive mansion after he failed to find the pooch a new home.

  • ‘Just Kill Her ASAP’: Jealous College Student Accused of Wild Plot to Murder Her Lover’s Wife

    MARTIN BUREAUA dark web cybercriminal who advertised hitmen for hire was so spooked by a request from a young Washington state woman—who wanted her married lover’s wife dead—that he gave her up to the feds.That’s according to an FBI search warrant affidavit unsealed this week, which details a surreal plot originating with a chance encounter at an event hosted by Landmark, a self-help organization with roots in the 1970s, which has been labeled as a sort of “cult-lite” by some. The case centers o

  • Pregnant mom attacked by masked bikers: ‘We’re just happy to be alive and the baby’s OK’

    In the spring of 2019, Central Florida law enforcement authorities were concerned with a pack of loosely organized masked bikers, many riding unlicensed off-road motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles on public roads, popping wheelies and performing other stunts. Most riders were from outside Orlando, lured from Tampa and Miami by social media, which promoted the biker meet-up as “Orlando ...