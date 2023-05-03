Two children die in Wednesday house fire

May 3—Two children are dead in a Wednesday house fire in Clovis.

Clovis Fire, Rescue and Police personnel were called to 206 Axtell St. at about 9:30 a.m. on report of smoke coming out of the residence.

Clovis Police Department Deputy Chief Trevor Thron said when personnel arrived on the scene an adult was standing on the roof of the house and personnel got information there were three children in a room on the second floor.

Fire trucks, police, county deputies and rescue personnel were on the scene.

Police had to hold back a woman who was fighting to get into the home as firefighters tended to the situation inside. Police did not identify the woman.

A civilian was seen carrying a child wrapped in a blanket away from the scene.

As the situation seemed to be under control with fire personnel walking out of the residence Thron confirmed that a one-year-old and two-year-old were deceased.

Thron said the state Fire Marshal had been called in on incident due to the deaths and there will be an investigation.