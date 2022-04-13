Two children found tied up and dead inside Miami apartment. Police investigating.

Homicide detectives were investigating late Tuesday after a woman called 911, and two young children were found tied up and dead inside an apartment in Miami’s Little River neighborhood, sources tell the Herald.

The woman, believed to be the mother of the children, called police earlier Tuesday evening. Miami Police Spokesman Michael Vega said the call came from inside the apartment.

“She was having a mental crisis and was irate,” he said.

Officers responded to the apartment on the 100 block of Northeast 75th Street, where they found the boy and girl on a bed but were unable to resuscitate them. The cause of death will be determined at an autopsy, after detectives process the scene.

The 41-year-old woman, who police had not yet named, was expected to be questioned. Police stressed that no one is yet under arrest, but they do not believe any suspects are “at large.”

The exact ages of the children were unclear, although a source said the kids were believed to be ages 6 and 3.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.