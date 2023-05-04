Two teens arrested after reckless driver plows into school bus on northwest side

Milwaukee police arrested two juveniles Thursday in connection with a reckless driving crash outside an elementary school that sent two other teens to area hospitals, one in critical condition.

A 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were arrested in the incident, but police continue to seek additional suspects including the driver. No charges have been filed, according to a police spokesperson.

The arrests stem from a crash that took place when a stolen vehicle driving recklessly in the 6700 block of N. 80th Street slammed into the rear of a parked school bus earlier in the week. The crash occurred outside Morse Middle School for the Gifted and Talented near Green Tree Road on the northwest side of Milwaukee.

A video of the incident, obtained by WTMJ-TV (Channel 4), shows a white car with several passengers hanging out the windows swerving side to side down 80th Street when it struck the bus. The video shows that once the vehicle plows into the bus, a passenger on it fell out onto the ground.

The crash caused a chain reaction pushing the bus into another parked car. The stolen vehicle travels further down the street hitting a parked pick-up truck. An occupant of the pickup took cellphone video of the crash.

The occupants of the stolen vehicle fled the scene on foot. A 15-year-old male in the vehicle was transported to Froedtert Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. An 11-year-old male who was on the bus was transported to Children’s Hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to investigate the crash and are seeking unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

